Nonprofit leaders speak on 12 Days of Giving

The annual fundraiser starts Dec. 1 and will benefit participating essential needs organizations such as CASA of San Benito County, Chamberlain's Youth Services, Community FoodBank, Emmaus House and Sun Street Centers.

Behind the scenes photo of a video shoot for 12 Days of Giving, featuring Esther Curtice (CASA), Patrice Kuerschner (Emmaus House), Patrick Ellis (Chamberlain's Youth Services), Nancy Frusetta (FoodBank) and Anna Foglia (Sun Street Centers). Photo courtesy of Lori Arnold.

The 12 Days of Giving fundraiser returns to San Benito County on Dec. 1 to support essential needs organizations such as CASA of San Benito County, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, Community FoodBank of San Benito, Emmaus House, and Sun Street Centers. The annual campaign, led by United Way of San Benito County, has raised over $700,000 since its inception.

The leaders of the participating nonprofits joined together in a promotional video about the fundraiser, which can be viewed below:

12 Days of Giving runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12. Funds will be distributed after the fundraiser ends and will be used to help the most vulnerable residents during the holidays and beyond. Donations can be made to the individual organizations through the links provided, or to be split between all five nonprofits through United Way of SBC.