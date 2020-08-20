Nonprofit pumpkin patch planned for Oct. 3-4 in K-Mart parking lot

The location allows for social distancing, but will have no vendors or food sales.

Information provided by Tami Erickson with the Hope Harvest Festival.

The Hope Harvest Festival is planning a pumpkin patch on Oct. 3-4 in the K-Mart parking lot in Hollister. The location allows for social distancing, but will have no vendors or food sales according to a recent release.

The festival has operated as a nonprofit pumpkin patch and produce stand for seven years, initially located at the Ferry Morris Ranch on Highway 156. The nonprofit moved to the San Benito Historical Park last year.

“This year, as the news of the upsurge of coronavirus cases confirms, it would be irresponsible of us to try and put on the family friendly festival experience with families, customers and friends at the Historical Park location,” the release stated. “The state mandate of social distancing, with all its restrictive guidelines, makes organizing our very social indoor/outdoor festival prohibitive at the Historical Park.”