Overview: Reducing the number of cars at a family-run museum resulted in substantial gifts for three area nonprofits.

Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Three local nonprofits are counting their blessings this holiday season. Each was presented with a surprise Nov. 15: a check for $50,000 from the Nostalgic Vintage Auto Museum. The Museum was founded by the DeRose and Cedolini families and is part of the DeRose winery at 9970 Cienega Road, along the wine trail outside of Hollister.

The gifts were made to the Community FoodBank of San Benito County, Gabilan Seneca, which serves youth, and BenitoLink, the county’s nonprofit local news organization.

Community FoodBank of San Benito County

Started in 1989, the Community FoodBank of San Benito County is a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes food to people in the county who are facing hunger and/or malnutrition.

According to the food bank’s website, nearly 80% of their food is fresh, week in and week out. “It’s only through the generosity of our partner producers that Community Food Bank can meet the challenge of providing our customers with the freshest, healthiest food available,” the website states.

Seneca Family of Agencies, Gabilan Chapter

Gabilan Seneca (formerly known as Kinship Center) is dedicated to the creation, preservation and support of foster, adoptive and relative families for children.

“Gabilan Chapter is a volunteer auxiliary group whose mission is to raise funds and support the services provided by Seneca Family of Agencies in San Benito County,” according to its website.

“We are extremely thrilled and appreciative of this generous donation and it is very timely with the expansion of the Seneca office in Hollister,” said Kathy Tiffany, Gabilan Chapter President.

BenitoLink

Launched in 2012, BenitoLink is a nonprofit news organization designed by and for the residents of San Benito County. Board member Mike Graves accepted the donation for BenitoLink. With the help and guidance of its Board of Directors, the BenitoLink team publishes local news and information daily and hosts civic events.

“We are very thankful for this amazing gift from the Nostalgic Vintage Auto Museum and the DeRose family,” said Leslie David, BenitoLink’s executive director. “Our goal is to make sure people have the information they need and that our reporting helps readers know and appreciate the many wonders of this county.”

The Nostalgic Vintage Auto Museum and DeRose Winery

The DeRose and Cedolini families were instilled with the passion for both collecting cool cars and making great wine by the family patriarch, Al DeRose, also known as “Uncle Al.”

The two families have been making wine for over 10 generations. In 1988 they purchased the vineyards and cellars from along with partner Ernie Miller.

Tony, Alphonse, and Pat DeRose (Left to right) of the DeRose Winery. Photo by Mo Ismail

Winemaker Pat DeRose hacked away at overgrown land, bringing abandoned, 100-year-old vineyards back to life. Today DeRose Winery is an ultra-premium, artisanal winery. The historic property is currently run by Pat, Alphonse and Tony DeRose.

The Nostalgic Vintage Auto Museum continues to operate, but in a smaller capacity since COVID-19. To learn more about the museum and its hours, contact the DeRose tasting room at (831) 636-9143.

DeRose Winery also has a tasting room at 255 Fitzgerald Avenue in San Martin.



We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.