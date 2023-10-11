Lea este artículo en español aquí.

Whittney Williams had never touched a sewing machine before—that is until this past May when the Hollister resident saw a Facebook post publicizing a quilting class offered by the Pinnacle Quilters of San Benito County. She jumped at the opportunity.

“I loved it,” Williams said. “What I liked the most is that every time you work on your quilt, you know your progress. So it’s rewarding to see what you’ve done.”

Five months later, the novice quilter has not only become the First Place winner in the My First Quilt category at the San Benito County Fair, but her husband, Osbaldo Barboa, also received a quilt (made by Williams) at the fair’s Quilts of Honor ceremony, which honors U.S. military veterans and hometown heroes with handmade quilts made by the Pinnacle Quilters.

At the fair’s Quilts of Honor ceremony, Whittney Williams presented her husband, Osbaldo Barboa (a Green Beret Special Forces Vietnam Veteran and former Hollister Police Officer) with a quilt she made. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu.

“I nominated him,” Williams said of her husband. “He actually got emotional.”

The Pinnacle Quilters also donates quilts to other nonprofit groups in San Benito County such as the Women’s Club of Hollister, CASA (Court Appointed Social Advocates) of San Benito County and Emmaus House. With its 40 members being “a bunch of old ladies,” according to Pinnacle Quilters President Sharon Gerber, there has become a growing need to seek out new members.

“We wanted some new people and we wanted new people to join our Guild,” Gerber said.

“I also wanted to share my love of quilting.”

Gerber decided to hold quilting classes at the San Benito County Free Library since sewing machines donated by Hollister High School were being stored there. Classes began in May.

Gerber said eight students took the class, with a total of nine sessions that met on Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The last session took place in August.

“I called her and said, I’m really interested but I’ve never touched a sewing machine before,” Williams said, adding that Gerber replied, “Oh, you’re the kind of person we’re looking for. And I’m terrible with numbers; there’s a lot of math involved, so that makes it difficult. But you learn a lot of tips, the teachers are so good about answering your questions.”

Whittney Williams received first place under the My First Quilt category at the San Benito County Fair. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu.

Gerber said she will begin the same program on Mondays starting Jan. 29, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library, which is located in Hollister. Each class can hold eight to 10 students because of the number of machines available. There is already a waiting list of 18 people.

“We’re trying to make it so that if kids who go to school want to be a part of it, they can go,” Gerber said of the class time. “We’re really reaching out to anybody in San Benito County that can come to our free class.”

Those attending the class will be provided with a kit that holds everything needed to create a quilt. Gerber said students do not need to bring anything, nor do they need to know how to sew.

“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Williams said, “because after I did that I was like I could probably do anything now.”

Quilts of Honor recipients

1. Osbaldo Barboa: He was Green Beret Special Forces in Vietnam from 1969-1972. Once he returned from combat he was a Hollister Police Officer for 10 years.

2. David Baumgartner: He was in the United States Air Force from 1961-65 stationed in Greenland. Dave also has been Rotary Club President for Hollister.

3. Phil Cooper: He served in the United States Navy during the Persian Gulf and Operation Desert Strike. He was issued the Navy K Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Award, Navy “E” National defense service medal and Air Warfare Specialist.

4. Thomas K. Graham: He served for 31 years in the US Air Force. During that time he was stationed in Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. He was in numerous contingency Operations.

5. Angelo Jaime: This is given to Angelo’s Daughter Sally Navarez and niece Christine Perry. Angelo Jaime served in the United States Army during World War 2 and Korean War. He served in the Artillery in New Guinea, Philippines, Leyte Gulf and Manila.

6. Wiley Jones: He served in the Army National Guard, 1113 Transport Company, under 101 st Sustainment Brigade, 15 th Sustainment Brigade, and 224 th Sustainment Brigade. He served in Kandahar, Afghanistan and was an E-5, Sargent.

7. Charly Lashley: He served in the United States Army.

8. Jeffrey McCoy: He served in the United States Navy and was in Iraq 2006-2007 where he received the Navy Commendation/Navy Commendation Achievement medal. From 1987-2004 he served with Navy Special Warfare Det. 219. 1981-1983 he served on the USS Camden, AOE.

9. Michael Machado: He served in the Army and National Guard from 1969- 1975. The quilt is being received in his memory by his wife, Monica Machado.

10. Jeff Modic: He served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1974.

11. Daniel Morales: He served in the US Army from 1969-1971. He was in the 23rd Division in Vietnam and was a Combat Medic. His favorite college football team is Alabama, favorite NFL team is Green Bay Packers and favorite NBA team is the Oakland Warriors.

12. Corinne Olivera: She served in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard from October 1995-2018 with 5 years of active duty. Her involvement in key missions includes Operation Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Arctic Care, Tropic Care, Khaan Quest Mongolia and Humanitarian missions to Bolivia. Medals include Air Force Commendation medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with 1 service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border and a Meritorious Service Medal.

13. James Pleyte: He served in the United States Air Force JAG from 1967-1972. He has been an active member of the Hollister Rotary since his return.

14. David Rosati: He served in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the Marine Corps recruit Depot in San Diego in June of 960 and transferred to Camp Pendleton for Advanced Infantry Training in July of that year. He was stationed at Camp Hague, Okinawa from December 1960 to February 1962. He was then stationed at 29 Palms in Feb. 1962. He spent 50 days on the Cuban Blockade from October to November in 1962. He was released from active-duty March 1963.

15. William C. Stewart: He served in the U.S Army. He served 4 tours of Vietnam and received two Silver Stars, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, three Bronze Stars, three Purple Hearts, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm Air Medal (27), Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Vietnamese Airborne Wings, AU Army Parachute Badge, Master Aircraft Crewmember Badge, and Air Assault Badge.

16. Lindsay Swanton: He served in the United States Navy for four years. He served on the USS Tarawa (LHA-1) Third Fleet and 7th Fleet.

17. Robert Lee Trower: He served in the Navy and Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Hometown Heroes

1. Matt Charlesworth: He is 29 years old . He has worked for the San Benito County Sheriff Department for three years. He loves helping people and being there for people in need.

2. Chiyanne Schneider: She was born and raised in Hollister. She has worked for the San Benito Sheriff Corrections Department for three years. She transferred from the Hollister Police Department.

3. Tim Schneider: He was born and raised in Hollister. He was hired as a firefighter in 1997 and was promoted to Captain in 2001. At that time, he was the youngest person to be promoted in the state.

