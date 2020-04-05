Nurses and Doctors get recognition in the form of a hot meal

Two regional companies decide to join together and help sustain staff at three area hospitals with a tall stack of pizzas from local restaurants.

Just a few of the pizzas delivered to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital staff by Graniterock and Granite Construction. Don Barrett with Graniterock (center) in blue. Hospital staff names were not provided by publication. Photo provided.

Graniterock and Granite Construction joined forces to show support for local hospital doctors and nurses working on the frontlines of COVID-19. The two businesses had about 50 pizzas delivered to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital April 1.

Graniterock Sales Manager Don Barrett, who represented the companies said, “We were just looking for something nice to do for the community and the frontline workers.” Hospital workers throughout the Bay Area have put in extensive hours since the COVID-19 pandemic, working with few tests and limited safety equipment for several weeks.

“In the spirit of working together we reached out to our colleagues at Granite Construction. It started with just one hospital and grew to the point we could help-out as many folks in the community as possible,” Barrett said. Pizzas were also delivered to Watsonville Hospital and Dominican in Santa Cruz.

