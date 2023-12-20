Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisory for Dec. 20 until 11 a.m.

According to the advisory, urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in portions of central California including San Benito and Monterey counties.

It adds that minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and that ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

“At 8:58 a.m. PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain,” the advisory states. “This will cause urban and small stream flooding.”

According to the advisory, people who encounter flooded roads should turn around.

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the advisory states. “In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.”

The National Weather Service provides the following safety tips:

Don’t walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible. Do not drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade; Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc. A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.