NWS issues flood advisory for San Benito County

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Dec. 27 until 2 p.m. for portions of San Benito County as well as Monterey and Santa Clara counties.

“Moderate to heavy rain has been falling across portions of the Bay Area since last night,” the advisory said. “Law enforcement has had reports of roadway flooding so we are using a flood advisory as steady rain will continue through the morning hours.”

According to the NWS forecast, there is chance of rain in San Benito County from the evening of Dec. 28 through Dec. 30

According to the advisory, it is expecting minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos, elevated river or stream flows, and ponding of water in urban or other areas.

It added regions that will experience flooding include Hollister, Salinas, Monterey, Watsonville, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Arroyo Seco, Jamesburg, Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Gorda, Big Sur Village, Soledad, Greenfield, Pacific Grove, King City, Gonzales, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley Village and Sycamore Flat.

The NWS said motorists should turn around when encountering flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles and to be aware of your surroundings.

“In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain,” the advisory said. “Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.”