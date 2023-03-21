NWS issues flood advisory

The agency says it expects excessive rainfall to cause urban and small stream flooding throughout Monterey and San Benito counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood advisory for March 21 until 11 a.m.

According to the NWS, a flood advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance and when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning.

“However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property,” NWS states.

The news release said it expects excessive rainfall to cause urban and small stream flooding throughout Monterey and San Benito counties. It said residents should expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

It added that at 8:48 a.m. PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain.

“Between 0.05 and 0.15 inches of rain have fallen,” the advisory said. “Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.”

Some locations that are expected to experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel Valley Village, Chualar, Spreckels, Boronda, Prunedale, Ridgemark, San Clemente Dam, San Juan Bautista and Aromas.