Office of Education celebrates top readers in Spring Footsteps 2 Brilliance program

Early childhood programming offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish.

Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education .

The San Benito County Office of Education issued a June 10 press release regarding its Spring Footsteps 2 Brilliance Top 10 Readers in San Benito County. According to the release, the students read a combined total of 3,266,602 words.

The top 10 readers are:

Name School Grade Word Total

Eli Garcia Sunnyslope Elementary Kindergarten 630,973

Gabriel Garcia Sunnyslope Elementary 2nd Grade 513,049

Audrinna Tamez Sunnyslope Elementary 1st Grade 353,742

David Suarez Hollister Dual Language Academy 1st Grade 352,104

Alex Garcia Calaveras Elementary TK 276,007

Leeanne Gutierrez Sunnyslope Elementary 1st Grade 252,531

Jade Gutierrez Sunnyslope Elementary 2nd Grade 239,820

Tigerlily Roman Gabilan Hills Kindergarten 222,581

Logan Handi Hollister Presbyterian Preschool 0 -3 years 221,627

Andre Gomez Hollister Dual Language Academy 1st Grade 204,168

The Footsteps 2 Brilliance program offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children from birth to third grade. In addition, a pre-reading and learn-to-read program called Clever University are also available.

San Benito students can join the Summer Reading Challenge from June 5 to Aug. 28. To participate, students may use their current home/school account or register at https://www.myf2b.com/parent_wizard/get_started/sanbenitocoe.