Office of Education celebrates top readers in Spring Footsteps 2 Brilliance program

Early childhood programming offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education .

The San Benito County Office of Education issued a June 10 press release regarding its Spring Footsteps 2 Brilliance Top 10 Readers in San Benito County. According to the release, the students read a combined total of 3,266,602 words.

The top 10 readers are:

Name                                      School                                     Grade                          Word Total    

Eli Garcia                     Sunnyslope Elementary                      Kindergarten               630,973

Gabriel Garcia             Sunnyslope Elementary                      2nd Grade                    513,049

Audrinna Tamez          Sunnyslope Elementary                      1st Grade                     353,742

David Suarez               Hollister Dual Language Academy      1st Grade                     352,104

Alex Garcia                  Calaveras Elementary                         TK                                276,007

Leeanne Gutierrez      Sunnyslope Elementary                      1st Grade                     252,531

Jade Gutierrez             Sunnyslope Elementary                      2nd Grade                    239,820

Tigerlily Roman           Gabilan Hills                                        Kindergarten               222,581

Logan Handi                Hollister Presbyterian Preschool        0 -3 years                    221,627

Andre Gomez              Hollister Dual Language Academy      1st Grade                     204,168

The Footsteps 2 Brilliance program offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children from birth to third grade. In addition, a pre-reading and learn-to-read program called Clever University are also available.

San Benito students can join the Summer Reading Challenge from June 5 to Aug. 28. To participate, students may use their current home/school account or register at https://www.myf2b.com/parent_wizard/get_started/sanbenitocoe.

