One dead in Fairview Road vehicle collision

Information provided by Hollister-Gilroy CHP Office.

On March 6 at approximately 6:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Monterey Communication Center received a report of a traffic collision that occurred on Fairview Road north of Hillcrest Road in Hollister.

According to a recent release, John Doe, 49, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Fairview Road at 50-55 miles per hour. For an unknown reason, Doe allowed the vehicle to leave the northbound lane, cross over the southbound lane and travel onto the right shoulder of southbound Fairview Road where the vehicle then collided with a tree.

As a result of the collision, Doe sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, the release said. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Citizens having any information regarding this collision are encouraged to contact Officer T. Quintana by phone at (408) 848-2324 or email at tiffany.quintana@chp.ca.gov.