One lane closures on Hwy 25 near railway track scheduled for April 27

Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra time when traveling.

Caltrans has scheduled one-way traffic control for Highway 25 near Union Pacific Railway tracks on Thurs., April 27 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to assist the railroad with grinding and paving repairs.

Changeable message and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be on-site during the work.

This work is a follow-up to the work done over the week of Feb. 10 to Feb 13. Following this work many county residents took to social media to express concern about the condition of that stretch of highway after the work was completed.

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot. ca.gov/