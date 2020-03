San Benito County Public Health Services did not provide information about the individual and where they live, but said they are self-isolating at home.

San Benito County Public Health Services confirmed March 13 that there is one new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case in San Benito County. The department did not provide information about the individual and where they live, but said they are self-isolating at home.

This is the third case confirmed in San Benito County since the start of this year. Public health services previously stated that the two earlier cases have recovered.