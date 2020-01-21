Opioid Task Force to host Feb. 8 town hall

San Benito County Public Health Services invites the community to meet health care providers and state government representatives to discuss the local opioid crisis.

Due to an increase of opioid overdoses in the United States over the last few years, some of which have been fatal, the San Benito County Public Health Services Opioid Task Force will hold a town hall to inform the public of the opioid crisis in the region, including the dangers of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and how to combat that crisis. The town hall will take place Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. until noon in the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister.

There will be a small panel of speakers at the meeting, including State Assemblyman Robert Rivas, physicians from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, treatment providers, San Benito County Behavioral Health, first responders and a few community members who have been impacted.

The town hall will also feature information booths, free Narcan (overdose reversal medication) and training, free medication locking bags, free medication disposal envelopes and free sharps containers.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.