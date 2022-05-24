OptumServe COVID testing sites offer test-to-treat program

These facilities are locations where people can get tested for COVID-19, speak to a health care provider about treatment options and leave with those treatments in-hand if they're eligible.

Around 20 people waiting in line on Jan. 6, 2022 outside the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center where the county conducts COVID-19 tests. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced that OptumServe COVID-19 testing sites now offer test-to-treat options. The county said test-to-treat facilities are locations where people can get tested for COVID-19, speak to a health care provider about treatment options if they test positive, and leave with those treatments in-hand if they’re eligible.

“The test-to-treat program will provide access for eligible patients to receive a prescription oral anti-viral pill (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) at the test site,” the release said.

It added that these “One-Stop test-to-treat” sites are available at hundreds of locations nationwide, including pharmacy-based clinics, and long-term care facilities.

People can also continue to be tested and treated by their own health care provider who can appropriately prescribe these oral antivirals for patients to obtain from one of the local pharmacies, the release said.

It added that per the Emergency Use Authorization’s (EUA) for both oral anti-viral treatments, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, the screening process entails the following requirements:

COVID-19 Positive. -Symptomatic for less than 5 days.

People 12 years old and older.

People who weight more than 88 pounds.

Pass high risk criteria.

Contraindicated Medicines.

Drug-to-Drug Interactions.

The county said COVID-19 treatments work best when taken soon after symptoms begin.

The release provided the following steps to obtain access to outpatient COVID-19 treatments if you have symptoms:

Talk to your health care provider right after you notice COVID-19 symptoms to discuss testing and treatment options. If you do not have a health care provider or do not hear back from your provider within a few days, visit a test-to-treat location to get rapid testing and find out if you are eligible for treatments. If you do not have insurance, visit an OptumServe location. To find a test-to-treat location visit covid19.ca.gov/get-tested or you can also call 1- 800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages.

The call center is open 7 days a week.

Testing locations in San Benito County:

OptumServe Mobile Testing Site at Brigantino Park (2045 San Juan Hollister Road, Hollister). It’s open Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123

OptumServe Testing Site at 930 Sunset Street Hollister. It’s open Sundays-Thursdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123 Walk-ins are welcome at both sites.

The county said all patients must register through OptumServe to be tested. *Services are free at OptumServe sites but individuals should ask about fees when calling non-OptumServe test-to-treat sites.