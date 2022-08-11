OptumServe expands COVID-19 testing and treatment services sites

Sites to include Tres Pinos, Aromas and San Juan Bautista.

COVID-19 testing site set up inside the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. File photo by Robert Eliason.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced that effective Aug. 17, OptumServe COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen testing and treatment services will be offered at various locations throughout San Benito County.

Those locations are:

Wednesday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister.

Thursday: San Juan School Soccer Field at 100 Nyland Drive in San Juan Bautista.

Friday: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7290 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

Saturday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister.

Sunday: Aromas Grange Hall at 400 Rosa Avenue in Aromas.

“I am pleased OptumServe will now offer COVID-19 testing and treatment services at various locations throughout the county, specifically in parts of the county where residents must travel long distances to obtain these services,” stated Nic Calvin, Deputy Director for San Benito County Public Health Services.

To make an appointment visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123 or stop by between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (closed from 2- 3 p.m.) at the locations listed above.

The release added OptumServe COVID-19 testing and treatment services continue to be offered at 930 Sunset Drive, Building 2, Suite B in Hollister, Sunday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (closed 11 a.m.-12 p.m.).

Testing and treatment services continue to be at no-cost to the recipient. Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255.

The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.