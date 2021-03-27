OptumServe to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

Temporary site at Rancho San Justo Middle School expected to provide up to 210 vaccines per day, with potential to expand to more days based on allocation.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

San Benito County Public Health Services is partnering with OptumServe to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to community members that live and/or work in San Benito County, expanding access to the vaccine.

According to a recent release, the OptumServe site will provide up to 210 vaccines per day with the ability to expand to more days based on vaccine allocation. The site will temporarily operate at the Rancho San Justo Middle School gymnasium, located at 1201 Rancho Drive in Hollister.

Below is the clinic schedule:

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 to Thursday, April 1

Tuesday, April 6 to Thursday, April 8

Sunday, April 11 to Tuesday, April 13

The clinic will continue the Sunday to Tuesday schedule moving forward after April 13.

This clinic is by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted. Clinic appointments will be available for registration at www.myturn.ca.gov 48 hours prior to clinic dates.

Individuals interested in an appointment at the OptumServe vaccine site can schedule through the California MyTurn system at www.myturn.ca.gov or for those without internet access or limited computer access, by calling the State MyTurn scheduling hotline at (833) 422-4255. MyTurn is currently offered in 12 languages including Spanish.

The release stated additional clinic dates will become available on MyTurn next week. Individuals should continue to check for updated availability or register on MyTurn for new appointment notifications via email or text message.

Individuals must meet current state vaccine eligibility criteria to access an appointment.

Current vaccination eligibility:

Healthcare providers

Crisis workers and social workers

Emergency services

Education and childcare providers

Food and agriculture personnel

Public transit personnel

Utilities personnel who provide emergency functions

Couriers

Janitors serving any of the listed sectors

Persons living in congregate facilities

Persons 65 years and older

Persons 16 to 64 years with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities Refer to the state high risk fact sheet: https://www.cdph.ca. gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/ COVID-19/vaccine-high-risk- factsheet.aspx



Locally several hospitals, pharmacies and physician practices have been provided doses of the vaccines. These providers’ clinics will soon be available on the MyTurn appointment system, according to the release. San Benito Public Health Services encourages residents to register for vaccine notifications via MyTurn to be notified of eligibility and when appointments are available.

Tips for a Smooth Vaccination Appointment

San Benito County wants to work with residents and workforce to make sure vaccination appointments are as quick and easy as possible.

Vaccines can only be given with an appointment.

Wear a short sleeved shirt to the appointment.

Please try not to arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Bring identification that can verify your name and date of birth.

It is important to wait for 15-30 minutes after receiving a vaccine to be observed for any reactions, and for treatment to be provided if needed.

Plan to spend at least an hour total at the appointment.

As a reminder the COVID-19 vaccine is free and covered by the State of California for uninsured and undocumented.

In addition to MyTurn, appointments for COVID-19 vaccination can be made through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership at the following providers:

Safeway: here

CVS: here

Rite Aid: here

Walgreens here

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine and distribution process, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/ . To register for the state’s MyTurn vaccine registration and notification system please visit myturn.ca.gov/. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for resource information.