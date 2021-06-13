OptumServe Vaccination site moves to new location

Vaccinations will now be administered at the Public Health facility.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced that effective June 14, the OptumServe COVID-19 vaccination site will be moving from Rancho San Justo Middle School to 351 Tres Pinos Road Suite B, Hollister. June 11 was the last day appointments were seen at the Rancho San Justo clinic location.

Individuals interested in an appointment at the OptumServe Vaccine site can schedule through the California MyTurn system at https://myturn.ca.gov or for those without internet access or limited computer access, by calling the State MyTurn scheduling hotline at (833) 422-4255. MyTurn is currently offered in 14 languages including Spanish.

The release added that all individuals who get the vaccine are eligible for the State of California Vax for the Win which is a new multi-faceted vaccine incentive program designed to motivate Californians to get their vaccination leading up to the state’s reopening on June 15.

After May 27, individuals that begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card. Individuals will be given the option to select from a $50 Virtual Prepaid Debit Card or a $50 grocery gift card from Kroger (which includes Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Foods Co.) or Albertsons (which includes Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Andronico’s Community Markets), while supplies last.

All Californians aged 12+ who are at least partially vaccinated are automatically eligible for the cash prize drawings taking place in June. Thirty winners in total will be selected for the “$50,000 Fridays” cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11, totaling $1.5 million. On June 15, $1.5 million will be awarded to 10 lucky Californians – for a grand total of $15 million in cash prizes. Winners must complete their vaccination in order to claim their prize. If someone under 18 wins, the cash will be put in a savings account for them until they turn 18.

For more information, visit COVID19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win. Local San Benito County COVID-19 information can be found at www.sbccovid19.us