Over 12,000 ballots yet to be processed

The next results update is scheduled for Nov. 15 by 5 p.m.

Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department. Información en español disponible abajo.

San Benito County Elections Department announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election are 12,431. The news release said the next results update is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022, by 5 p.m.

The release said the preliminary estimate includes vote by mail ballots, and provisional ballots returned on or before Election Day. The breakdown is as follows:

Vote by Mail ballots: 12,057

Provisional ballots: 9

Damaged / Unreadable/ Challenged: 365

“The bulk of vote by mail ballots included in the estimate was received through Election Day by the United States Postal Service or returned in person at a ballot drop box or vote center,” the release said.

It added that the number of outstanding mail-in ballots will increase as the Elections Department continues to accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received through Nov. 15 and that these ballots are not included in the preliminary estimate.

“Outstanding estimates are countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches from throughout the county,” the release said. “The San Benito County Elections Department prioritizes the timely processing, verifying, and counting of outstanding ballots in the Official Election Canvass.”

The Elections Office said any changes or additions to the update schedule will be posted on our website.

Faltan mas de 12,000 boletas por procesar.

El Departamento de Elecciones del Condado de San Benito anuncio que el cálculo preliminar de las boletas pendientes que quedan por procesar en la Eleccion General de 2022 son 12,431. La próxima actualización de resultados esta programada para el 15 de noviembre a las 5 p. m.

El anuncio dijo que esta estimación preliminar incluye las boletas de voto por correo y las boletas provisionales devueltas el día de las elecciones o antes.

Boletas de voto por correo: 12,057

Votos provisionales: 9

Dañado / Ilegible / Desafiado: 365

“El servicio postal de los Estados Unidos recibió la mayor parte de las boletas de voto por correo incluidas en el cálculo hasta el día de las elecciones o las devolvió en persona en un buzón de entrega de boletas o en un centro de votación,” el anuncio dijo.

Añadió que la cantidad de boletas de voto por correo pendientes aumentará a medida que el Departamento de Elecciones continúe aceptando boletas con matasellos del día de las elecciones y recibidas hasta el 15 de noviembre. Estas boletas no están incluidas en la estimación preliminar.

“Las estimaciones pendientes son para todo el condado y actualmente no están disponibles por jurisdicción, ya que las boletas se reciben y procesan en lotes de todo el condado,” dijo el anuncio. “El Departamento de Elecciones del Condado de San Benito prioriza el procesamiento, la verificación y el conteo oportunos de las boletas pendientes en el Escrutinio Electoral Oficial.”

El departamento de elecciones dijo que cualquier cambio o adición al programa de actualización se publicará en nuestro sitio web.