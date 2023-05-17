Overnight construction scheduled for 25/156 roundabout project

Caltrans says travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes.

Caltrans announced it will adjust the schedule for the construction on the roundabout project at the intersection of highways 25 and 156 for one night beginning May 23 to May 24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The release said both lanes of Hwy 25 will be fully reconstructed and will shift to the right looking towards Gilroy on a new pavement with the existing lanes being grinded out.

Flaggers will assist drivers with one way traffic control and travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes.

The release added traffic on Hwy 156 will maintain the same alignment until the next stage of the project begins. Crews will place barriers to relocate/realign and provide temporary striping with a traffic shift on Hwy 25 as workers continue with the next phase of construction.

“Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public,” the release said.

Caltrans has said the turbo roundabout has been designed to advance safety and is expected to reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection where the current signalized intersection is experiencing a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions due to a recurrence of red light runs.

The contractor for this $10.7 million construction project is Graniterock of San Jose and the project is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2023.

Since 2011, Caltrans has implemented several small projects that modified the existing signal at this intersection, including adjusting the signal timing, installing “signal ahead” signs, installing flashing beacons, and upgrading the size of the signal heads.

An interchange at the highway 25/156 intersection is the long-range improvement planned as part of the larger SR 25 Expressway Conversion Project which is funded by Measure G, a San Benito County voter-approved additional 1% sales tax.

The roundabout is a two-lane design and anticipates truck volumes for the intersection today and into the future. In accommodating the sweep of truck trailer wheels, a mountable truck apron is featured around the inside of the roundabout.