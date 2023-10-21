Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Caltrans will begin a paving operation at the State Route 25/156 Roundabout beginning Monday, October 23 and continuing through Tuesday, October 31 during the overnight hours from 7 pm to 5 am. There will no roadwork on Saturday nights during this period.

In addition, construction activities will include the removal of temporary poles and signals and the installation of new Overhead signs. This work will take place Monday, October 23 through Saturday, Oct. 28 during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Construction activities over the next several weeks will include the installation of lane divider curbs, permanent signs, erosion control and final striping.

The single-lane roundabout traffic configuration will remain in place through the end of construction in early 2024, when the new, multi-lane turbo roundabout is opened to the public.

Flaggers will assist drivers with one-way traffic control during the upcoming overnight work and travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes. This single-lane roundabout configuration is necessary to allow crews to complete final work inside the middle of the intersection for the new turbo roundabout.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

This turbo roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Route 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions.