Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans will implement overnight traffic control on the turbo roundabout project at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 for two separate stages, expected to begin Monday, October 16 during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. and from Monday, October 23 through Saturday, October 28 from 7 pm until 5 am.

The first night will consist of removing all protective temporary barriers. The second phase of nightwork the following week will include the installation of permanent asphalt, removing the existing temporary poles and signals and installing the permanent overhead signs to complete this phase of turbo roundabout construction.

Future work scheduled for November and December will include the placement of lane divider curbs, permanent signage, erosion control and the final striping.

The single-lane roundabout traffic configuration will remain in place through the end of construction in early 2024, when the new, multi-lane turbo roundabout is opened to the public.

Flaggers will assist drivers with one-way traffic control during the upcoming overnight work and travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes. This single-lane roundabout configuration is necessary to allow crews to complete final work inside the middle of the intersection for the new turbo roundabout.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

This turbo roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions.