Information provided Caltrans District 5

Caltrans will implement overnight traffic control on the turbo roundabout project at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 for two consecutive nights, expected to begin Wednesday, Aug. 16 during the overnight hours from 7 pm until 5 a.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 7 p.m. until 5 am. Caltrans will provide an update when the exact times and dates are certain.

The first night will consist of removing protective temporary barriers to place temporary striping (traffic lines) in a new configuration and deactivate the traffic signals to transform it from a four-way signalized intersection to a one-lane roundabout configuration.

Upon reopening on Thursday, August 17, travelers will be required to slow down and yield to traffic already in the roundabout before entering. Travelers will be alerted to the intersection configuration changes upon approach from all directions, via portable message signs, flashing beacons, and rumble strips.

The second night of roadwork will permit crews to place temporary barriers in the middle of the intersection to protect workers during the next phase of turbo roundabout construction.

The single-lane roundabout traffic configuration will remain in place through the end of construction in early 2024, when the new, multi-lane turbo roundabout is opened to the public.

Flaggers will assist drivers with one-way traffic control during the upcoming overnight work and travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes. This single-lane roundabout configuration is necessary to allow crews to complete final work inside the middle of the intersection for the new turbo roundabout.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

This turbo roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions.