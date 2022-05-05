Paicines Ranch to host workshop on regenerative agricultural practices

During the workshop John Kempf will describe the principles and science of regenerative farming ecosystems that optimize plant performance.

Information provided by Paicines Ranch Learning Center

The Paicines Ranch Learning Center announced John Kempf will lead a two-day farmer workshop May 11-12 on regenerative agricultural practices. The release said John has a comprehensive understanding of regenerative agricultural practices and is one of the most influential thinkers and presenters in this realm.

It added that during the workshop Kempf will describe the principles and science of regenerative farming ecosystems that optimize plant performance.

“Participants will leave with an understanding of how to manage agricultural systems to reduce pest challenges, improve crop resilience to climate extremes, consistently improve crop yields and quality, and quickly revitalize soil health,” the release said. “When a truly regenerative ecosystem is functioning well, the need for external inputs becomes less and less, and in some cropping systems can even be eliminated.”

The release said while the principles and science are transferable to all crops, this course will be focused on broad acre crop production.

The following topics will be discussed over the course of the two days:

How to access the very large untapped genetic potential of many crop varieties to produce higher yields. This discussion will focus on understanding plant nutritional requirements at specific growth stages.

How to increase photosynthesis from today’s baseline to much higher levels, by managing carbon dioxide release, water hydrolysis, chlorophyll levels, and influencing leaf size and thickness.

Why insect pests and diseases are attracted to specific crops, and how plants produce compounds to protect themselves when their nutritional profiles are balanced.

How insects communicate with plants in the infrared spectrum, and how nutritional profiles affect plants’ infrared signature.

