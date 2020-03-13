Panetta requests IRS provide update on coronavirus impact on filing season

In addition to requesting an evaluation of whether the April 15 filing deadline needs to be extended this year, the release said members asked Commissioner Rettig to consider the need for relief from certain filing and payment penalties for taxpayers and communities affected by COVID-19.

Information provided by the office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

On March 13, Congressman Jimmy Panetta joined fellow House Ways and Means Committee Democrats in requesting that Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig provide the committee with an update on the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the tax return filing season. According to a recent release, every Democrat who serves on the Ways and Means Committee signed the letter.

“Specifically, we are concerned about the ability of the IRS to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns, as well as the ability of taxpayers, free tax preparation sites, and tax professionals to meet the filing deadline,” wrote the members. They also pointed out that “the IRS has authority to extend the time for filing any return for six months or less and the authority to waive certain penalties upon a showing of reasonable cause.”

In addition to requesting an evaluation of whether the April 15 filing deadline needs to be extended this year, the release said the members asked Commissioner Rettig to consider the need for relief from certain filing and payment penalties for taxpayers and communities affected by coronavirus.

Full text of the letter is available here.