This article was written by BenitoLink intern Vivian Guadalupe Sierra

Hollister closed Nash Road between Suitor and West streets to work on a sinkhole that was reported to the city Aug. 2. The street segment will be closed Aug. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sinkhole was reported by a resident to the City Manager’s Office which dispatched the Public Works Department to make an assessment, said William Via, Public Works Director.

Via said details are scarce and the city is working on addressing the situation.

He said on-site experts are investigating the origins of the sinkhole, adding that pavement will be removed to confirm the extent of the sinkhole’s size.

Via said the sinkhole had not caused the pavement to collapse and added there were no injuries or any property damage reported.

City staff working to fix the sink hole. Photo by Noe Magaña.

He said the cause may be as simple as the ground moving and settling. However, the sinkhole rests above a storm drain line and further analysis is required to determine if this was the sole cause, Via said.

The road closure and detour have been implemented to help motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians navigate around the affected area. Via urges residents to remain informed about these temporary changes and to abide by detour signage.

The duration of the road closure will depend on the city’s evaluation of the sinkhole. An Update on when the street will reopen permanently is expected by the end of the day on Aug. 4.

