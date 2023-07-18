Information provided by Caltrans District 5

A project to install a median barrier, upgrade guardrail and drainage systems, and grind and pave the road surface on ten miles of US 101 between Salinas and Prunedale, is scheduled to break ground this week.

This project on US 101 will span from north of the Boronda Road overcrossing in Salinas to the Prunedale area and the Monterey/San Benito County line.

Overnight work will result in intermittent closures of one lane in each direction of US 101.

Starting Tuesday July 18, travelers will encounter overnight closures of the #2 (right) lane in both directions of US 101. Lane closures in the southbound direction will be from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., and northbound closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As this project moves forward, these overnight lane closures will take place from Sunday through Thursday nights. There will be no lane closures once crews are finished on Friday mornings. There will also be no overnight work on the weekends.

This project will result in an upgraded road surface, guardrail, and drainage infrastructure for the safety of all travelers.

The contractor for this $32 million project is De Silva Gates Construction of Dublin, CA. This project is expected to be completed in October 2024.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.