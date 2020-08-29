Pavement rehabilitation project in Salinas to result in full closures of US 101

Northbound single lane closures begin at 8 p.m. and full closures between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.. Weekday closures to start one hour earlier.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

In a press release on Aug. 28, Caltrans announced Highway 101 in Salinas will be closed starting Aug. 30 evening. The pavement rehabilitation project will resulst in closure in both directions of US 101 at various locations between E. Market Street and Boronda Road.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes and temporary detours will direct traffic on to city streets and around these closures.

Northbound US 101: Sunday, single lane closures begin at 8 p.m. and full closures take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday, single lane closures begin 7 p.m., with full closures from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southbound US 101: Sunday through Thursday, single lane closures begin 7 p.m., with full closures from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Note: Only one direction of US 101 will experience a full closure during overnight work. Electronic message signs will be activated to inform the public about this roadwork.

This major pavement rehabilitation work includes sawing and removal of existing road and installation of precast concrete pavement, with accompanying trucks, noise, and vibration. This project also includes improvements to 19 on-and-off ramps along this 4-mile stretch of highway.

The contractor for this $37 million project is Graniterock Construction of San Jose, CA. This project is scheduled to be completed in Summer 2021.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5