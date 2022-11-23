Period is open to apply for microbusiness grant

Deadline to submit an application is Jan. 31.

Information provided by Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County

San Benito County announced the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development extended the deadline for the county to disburse microbusiness grant funds to June 30, 2023. Qualified microbusinesses are eligible to receive $2,500 in relief funding.

San Benito County’s application deadlines and award timeline is as follows:

Open application period is between Nov. 14- Jan. 31, 2023

Document review period is between Feb. 1-28, 2023

Notification of awards is between March 6-10, 2023

Grants will be distributed between March 13-24, 2023

According to the news release, an eligible microbusiness must have/be:

Not previously received a grant from the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

Established and in operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019.

Currently active and operating or has a clear plan to reopen.

Significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Had less than $50,000 in revenues in the 2019 taxable year.

Has fewer than five full-time equivalent employees now, as well as in the 2019 and 2020 taxable years.

Can provide government-issued photo identification (state, domestic, or foreign).

The application must be submitted by the microbusiness owner, who is the majority-owner and manager.

Microbuisness is the owner’s primary means of income.

Applicants must operate within the County of San Benito, and All taxes must be current and in good standing, with no outstanding tax liens or legal judgments.

A microbusiness owner must also attest under perjury that they meet the following criteria to be eligible to apply for this grant.

More information can be found in the county’s website here.