Pet Friends offers low cost spay and neuter program

The program offers residents a lower co-payment for services through a voucher system and/or direct financing.

This article was contributed by Susie Alarcon with Pet Friends.

Pet Friends and Rescue recognized the long-term benefits by providing a low cost spay/neuter program for San Benito County residents to improve the health and quality of life for its citizens and the animals they care about. The program will provide subsidized spay/neuter services.

We understand that people realize the importance of altering their animals and many cannot afford the fees. Low-cost or free spay and neuter is the only way to reach these segments of the companion animal population .The human-animal bond is mutually beneficial between people and animals that positively influences the health and well-being of individual and community health. It is important and effective in reducing the overpopulation, while addressing community concern of euthanasia of unwanted animals. We are committed to working with individuals and communities, through education and other initiatives, to promote community responsibility for animal welfare. All citizens can benefit from the reduction in risk to public health and safety that is associated with reducing animal overpopulation. For example: altered dogs are less likely to bite than intact dogs. Stray cats and dogs are more likely than owned animals to contract diseases such as rabies that also threaten human health, and other spay/neuter initiatives for feral cats reduce the spread of disease among cats. In addition, by reducing the size of feral colonies over time, this reduces nuisance issues, such as feral roaming in neighborhoods and yards, fighting, and spraying.

The program will provide residents of SBC with a lower co-payment for services for a healthy companion and feral animals through a voucher and/or direct financing especially to our citizens. The project will subsidize the cost of spay/neuter services through a voucher system. Residents will be asked to pay a minimal co-pay. For example: animals up to 40 lbs. $25 and over 40 lbs. $80l. Residents will schedule an appointment and provide proof of residency in SBC.

This program was made possible through a grant from the San Benito Community Foundation. our funding is primarily community based through donations and is stretched thin through facility operating costs and adoption services. For more information visit www.petfriends.org.