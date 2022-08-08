Pet of the Week: Flor

She loves toys, treats, and the company of other dogs.

Information provided by the Hollister Animal Shelter

The Pet of the Week is Hollister Animal Shelter’s Flor.

Flor is a young chihuahua mix who’s ready to find her forever home.

She arrived at the shelter after officers got a call about a dog “that had been roaming around an agricultural field for a few days,” shelter staff said. “When Officers responded, they found Flor running in and out of a pile of water pipes.”

Even though Flor was slow to warm up to the team at the shelter, she captured the hearts of everyone she interacted with immediately.

“She is now the first pup to run up to you for pets and kisses, loves toys, treats, and the company of other dogs,” shelter staff said.

Flor’s looking for the perfect lap she can snuggle in.

If you’re interested in adopting Flor, the Hollister Animal Shelter requires any potential adoption candidates to complete and submit an adoption application to shelter staff. Pending approval of the submitted application, the Hollister Animal Shelter requires the adoption candidate to come in and meet with their potential new pet. If the adoption candidate has other dogs within the home, they are required to bring them in to meet with their potential new pet to ensure everyone gets along. If shelter staff and the adoption candidate feel a shelter pet will be a good fit for the household, the adoption will be approved.

For any additional questions regarding the adoption process, or adoptable animals in the care of the Hollister Animal Shelter, please contact (831) 636-4320.