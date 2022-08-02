Pet of the Week: Lewis

This adult English Bulldog loves squeaky toys, treats and meeting new people.

Lewis is available for adoption at the Hollister Animal Shelter. Photo Courtesy of the Hollister Animal Shelter.

Editor’s note: This is the first article of a series highlighting local animals looking to be adopted. Information is provided by the Hollister Animal Shelter.

The Pet of the Week is Hollister Animal Shelter’s Lewis.

Lewis is an adult English Bulldog mix with a social personality. He arrived at the Hollister Animal Shelter in mid-May.

When he got there “he had multiple bald spots throughout his coat which appeared to be from allergies,” the shelter staff said. “Lewis was treated by the shelter’s contract veterinarian and his coat is looking wonderful!”

Shelter staff say he is “very smart, curious, and knows how to sit on command.”

Lewis enjoys meeting new people as well as other dogs and is a big fan of cuddling. You’ll score big points with him if you have a treat or squeaky toy in hand.

He’s ready to find his forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Lewis, the Hollister Animal Shelter requires any potential adoption candidates to complete and submit an adoption application to shelter staff. Pending approval of the submitted application, the Hollister Animal Shelter requires the adoption candidate to come in and meet with their potential new pet. If the adoption candidate has other dogs within the home, they are required to bring them in to meet with their potential new pet to ensure everyone gets along. If shelter staff and the adoption candidate feel a shelter pet will be a good fit for the household, the adoption will be approved.

For any additional questions regarding the adoption process, or adoptable animals in the care of the Hollister Animal Shelter, please contact (831) 636-4320.