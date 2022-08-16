Pet of the Week: Rudy

He’s got a great personality and loves socializing with other dogs.

The Pet of the Week is Hollister Animal Shelter’s Rudy.

He’s a young Doberman Pinscher mix who enjoys the company of other dogs and is great when meeting new people.

Rudy came to the shelter at the beginning of June when a concerned citizen saw him roaming alone near Fallon Road, shelter staff said.

“Rudy was very shy with staff, and treated for a severe flea infestation that left his hind end completely bare,” shelter staff said. “After some time and medical attention, Rudy’s quirky personality began to shine!”

He’s ready and waiting to share his friendly demeanor and beautiful coat with his forever family.

If you’re interested in adopting Rudy, the Hollister Animal Shelter requires any potential adoption candidates to complete and submit an adoption application to shelter staff. Pending approval of the submitted application, the Hollister Animal Shelter requires the adoption candidate to come in and meet with their potential new pet. If the adoption candidate has other dogs within the home, they are required to bring them in to meet with their potential new pet to ensure everyone gets along. If shelter staff and the adoption candidate feel a shelter pet will be a good fit for the household, the adoption will be approved.

For any additional questions regarding the adoption process, or adoptable animals in the care of the Hollister Animal Shelter, please contact 831-636-4320.