PG&E customers to receive up to $87.13 in credits

Information provided by PG&E

PG&E announced that residential customers will receive the California Climate Credit this month created by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will administer the credit in this month’s bill.

For natural gas residential customers, the credit will be $47.83, and for electric residential customers, the credit will be $39.30. Customers who receive both services will receive a total credit of $87.13.

“This credit is great news for PG&E customers and will reduce energy bills and provide more opportunities to invest in energy-efficiency and money-saving upgrades,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E’s Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.

California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board. The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program.

Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit, it will automatically appear as an adjustment on a customer’s bill under the Adjustments Section on the Detailed Charges page.