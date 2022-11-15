PG&E to hold a town hall  

Online event scheduled for Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Information provided by PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced it’s holding a virtual town hall for South Bay/Central Coast residents to share its regional approach to improving operations, highlight winter bill saving programs and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Teresa Alvarado.

The town hall is scheduled for Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions,” the news release said.

The event can be accessed through the link below, by phone or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/webinars.

https://bit.ly/3EguE2N

Dial-In:888-917-8047

Conference ID:5805744

According to the release, during the webinar event, customers can: