PG&E to hold a town hall  

Information provided by PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced it’s holding a virtual town hall for South Bay/Central Coast residents to share its regional approach to improving operations, highlight winter bill saving programs and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Teresa Alvarado.
The town hall is scheduled for Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions,” the news release said.
The event can be accessed through the link below, by phone or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/webinars.
Dial-In:888-917-8047
Conference ID:5805744
According to the release, during the webinar event, customers can:
- Hear about recent work in your region
- Learn more about programs for winter savings and safety
- Provide feedback and ask questions of the local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Teresa Alvarado