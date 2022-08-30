PG&E to hold webinars on wildfire prevention and its regional service model

PG&E changes policy to provide PSPS notifications via call, text and/or email 24/7.

Information provided by PG&E

PG&E announced it will hold two webinars to discuss changes in its Power Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) notifications policy and reducing wildfire risks on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

The utility company said it will now provide PSPS notifications via call, text and/or email during both day and night, depending on when outages may occur. It added it previously refrained from sending notifications between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. as a courtesy to customers.

“However, due to requirements from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the policy has been updated,” the release said. “Moving forward, some PSPS notifications will now be sent to customers regardless of the time of day.”

The PG&E team will discuss the following during the webinars:

PG&E’s progress on wildfire prevention efforts

What’s new this year Increased powerline protection to reduce outages Improved coordination for faster restoration times Additional customer resources to prepare for wildfire season and power outages



The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: https://bit.ly/3SP2kJE

Or

Attendee Dial-in: 888-942-8391

Conference ID: 9706250

In addition, PG&E will also be hosting a virtual town hall Aug. 31 to share its regional approach to improving operations, bolstering safety and delivering better outcomes for customers in the South Bay and Central Coast Region.

PG&E Town Hall for South Bay & Central Coast Region

Link: https://bit.ly/3Qp4cay

Or

Dial-In: (669) 444-9171

Conference ID: 827 9786 2846

During the webinar event, customers can:

Meet PG&E’s regional leadership team

Hear about recent work

Learn about wildfire prevention efforts, including safety outages

Prepare for wildfire season with safety updates

Provide feedback and ask questions of the local leadership team

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and dial-in numbers will be available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For additional information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.