PG&E warns customers of potential utility payment scams

About 20 scam attempts have been reported in Hollister in the past three months.

Information provided by PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric announced that it has received reports from customers of approximately 20 scam attempts in the past three months in Hollister.

“This number is only the tip of the iceberg due to many scams going unreported,” Mayra Tostado, PG&E corporate communications representative said. “We have also received scam reports from customers in Aromas and Tres Pinos. The top cities for scam attempts in the Bay Area the past three months are San Jose (323), Oakland (280), San Francisco (218) and Hayward (109).”

A separate release stated that electric and natural gas customers, along with telephone, water and other essential services customers, are being targeted by scammers impersonating utilities, typically online, in-person and by telephone. The company said that during September and October, the number of attempted scams reported to PG&E increased by 65% compared to the previous two months.

PG&E is joining other electric, natural gas, water utilities and Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) to help customers recognize potential scams during Utility Scam Awareness Week from Nov. 14-20.

The release said Utilities United Against Scams, a consortium of more than 145 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas utilities and their respective trade associations, continues to create awareness of common scams and new scam tactics being used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its work and with the help of customer reporting, Utilities United Against Scams has succeeded in taking nearly 9,500 toll-free numbers used by scammers against utility customers out of operation.

“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics and tricks, so awareness and reporting are more important than ever. All of us have to continue to evolve our safeguards and approaches to keeping our customers safe,” said Chris Zenner, vice president, PG&E residential services and digital channels. “If an email, visit to your home or phone call doesn’t feel right, don’t fall for it. Delete it, shut the door or hang up. And, as a reminder, PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email.”

The release said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased calls, texts, emails, and in-person tactics and are constantly contacting utility customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. As a reminder, PG&E will never send a single notification to a customer within one hour of a service interruption, and we will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

“Scammers have not shown compassion for small businesses and private citizens enduring the trying circumstances of the last two years,” said Jared Lawrence, UUAS founder and Duke Energy Vice President of Metering Services and Customer Service Transformation. “In fact, they have intensified their criminal activity with high pressure tactics and increasing use of technology. For that reason, utilities continue to unite to combat scammers by spreading awareness and are working with telecom partners to remove access to phone lines and encouraging policymakers to adopt stronger public protections.”

Scammers can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities. They also aim their scams at small business owners during busy customer service hours. However, with the right information, customers can learn to detect and report these predatory scams.

According to the release, signs of a potential scam include:

Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill.

Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment.

Request for prepaid card: When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds.

Refund or rebate offers: Scammers may say that your utility company overbilled you and owes you a refund, or that you are entitled to a rebate.

How customers can protect themselves

PG&E said customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff and that the utility company does not specify how customers should make a bill payment as it offers a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.

“If a scammer threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service without prior notification, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door,” PG&E said. “Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill.”

It continued to say that signing up for an online account at pge.com is another safeguard. Customers can log in to check their balance and payment history, they can sign up for recurring payments, paperless billing and helpful alerts.

Scammers Impersonating Trusted Phone Numbers

PG&E said scammers are now able to create authentic-looking 800 numbers which appear on your phone display. The numbers don’t lead back to PG&E if called back, however, so if you have doubts, hang up and call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 911.

Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact local law enforcement. The Federal Trade Commission’s website is also a good source of information about how to protect personal information.

“UUAS is dedicated to combating impostor utility scams by providing a forum for utilities and trade associations to share data and best practices, in addition to working together to implement initiatives to inform and protect customers,” PG&E said.

For more information about scams, visit www.pge.com and www.utilitiesunited.org.