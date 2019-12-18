PHOTOS: San Benito residents take part in impeachment rally

Demonstrators assembled at the corner of Fourth and San Benito streets as part of a nationwide protest.

Around 40 residents assembled at the 400 block of San Benito Street during a Dec. 17 rally supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Photos by Heather Graham.

A group of close to 40 residents assembled at the corner of Fourth and San Benito streets on Dec. 17 as part of a nationwide demonstration ahead of a Dec. 18 vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Final votes on impeachment are expected today.

“The point is that we must hold him accountable for his behavior,” said organizer Kathi Morris.

Those in attendance included Wayne Norton and John Freeman, who are both running for San Benito County Supervisor District 2, as well as other community members.

Motorists honked to show support as they passed the protestors. Aside from the occasional individual shouting at the demonstrators, no counter-protest was mounted.