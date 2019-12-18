Government / Politics

PHOTOS: San Benito residents take part in impeachment rally

Demonstrators assembled at the corner of Fourth and San Benito streets as part of a nationwide protest.
Around 40 residents assembled at the 400 block of San Benito Street during a Dec. 17 rally supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Photos by Heather Graham.
A group of close to 40 residents assembled at the corner of Fourth and San Benito streets on Dec. 17 as part of a nationwide demonstration ahead of a Dec. 18 vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Final votes on impeachment are expected today.

Demonstrators hold signs on the corner of Fourth and San Benito streets.
Demonstrator holds a protest sign during the Dec. 17 rally.
“The point is that we must hold him accountable for his behavior,” said organizer Kathi Morris.

Rally organizer Kathi Morris holds a protest sign during a Dec. 17 rally supporting the Impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Those in attendance included Wayne Norton and John Freeman, who are both running for San Benito County Supervisor District 2, as well as other community members.

District 2 Supervisor candidate Wayne Norton holds a protest sign during the rally.
Protestors stand at the corner of Fourth and San Benito streets in Hollister.
Motorists honked to show support as they passed the protestors. Aside from the occasional individual shouting at the demonstrators, no counter-protest was mounted.

More demonstrators showed up as the sun started going down.
