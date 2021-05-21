Pinnacle HealthCare drive up vaccine clinic coming this weekend

Residents 12 years and older will be vaccinated.

Information provided by Pinnacle Healthcare.

Pinnacle Health Care will hold a drive up community mass vaccination event on Saturday, May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will be held on the San Benito High School stadium parking lot on San Benito Street between Nash Road and River Parkway.

Vaccines will be available for residents 12 years and over.

Registration is through Eventbrite.

