Update, Sept. 9, 11:51 a.m. Fire is 98% contained and park has reopened.

According to Pinnacles National Park it is currently closed to visitors, including campers due to an uncontrolled wildfire near the High Peaks.

Cal Fire BEU could only confirm that there is a fire.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 2,681 lightning strikes as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The strike areas range from off the coast of California into Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties to areas northeast of the inland city of Fresno.

BenitoLink is monitoring the situation and will update as information becomes available.