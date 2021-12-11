Pinnacles National Park Reactivates Shuttle Service on East Side

Shuttle will take visitors from the campground overflow parking lot to the Bear Gulch Day Use Area.

Information provided by Pinnacles National Park.

Pinnacles National Park announced on Dec. 9, 2021, that it has reactivated its park shuttle system, providing an alternative for those who encounter full parking lots when they arrive at the park.

The shuttle system operates from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends. It runs from the campground overflow parking lot to the Bear Gulch Day Use Area, and stops at the Old Pinnacles parking lot every alternate run.

The park added that while wait times vary based on daily visitation, a 30-minute wait is not an uncommon occurrence, with potential wait times stretching up to one hour or more.

The campground overflow lot has 146 spaces available, but on busy days this lot can also fill up.

Masks are required on board the shuttles.