Pinnacles National Park Resumes Fee Collection on May 1

Fee revenues at Pinnacles National Park fund a wide variety of projects that improve park facilities and visitor services including visitor safety.

Information provided by Pinnacles National Park

Pinnacles National Park announced that it will resume entry fee collection starting May 1, 2021.

The list of entrance fees are as follows:

Private vehicle $30/vehicle Individual (entry by foot or bicycle) $15/person Motorcycle $25/motorcycle Annual Pinnacles Park Pass $55

Visitors are strongly encouraged to pay by credit card or to pay online at recreation.gov prior to their visit. To reduce the risk of disease transmission, the use of cash at entrance booths is discouraged.

Fee revenues at Pinnacles National Park fund a wide variety of projects that improve park facilities and visitor services including visitor safety. Some projects and services funded with entrance fee revenues include trail improvements, emergency dispatch services, removal of hazardous trees, and educational programming for visitors.

Visitors can also use valid Interagency Passes for park entry.

As a reminder, the following facilities and services are currently open:

All Park roads, trails, and restrooms.

Pinnacles National Park Campground operated by Pinnacles Recreation Company.

The Park Store on the east side of the park operated by Western National Parks Association.

With public health in mind, the following facilities and services remain closed at this time:

The visitor centers on both sides of the park and the Balconies and Bear Gulch caves.

The health and safety of all who visit and work in national parks continues to be paramount, which is why we ask visitors to be our partner in reducing unnecessary risk. Pinnacles conducts numerous rescue operations each year, many of which could be avoided by visitors doing a bit more planning and making responsible decisions. During the ongoing COVID pandemic, it’s critical that you make wise choices to help keep yourself, other visitors, national park rangers and first responders out of harm’s way. The National Park Service is working closely with state and local health departments to increase access and services across the national park system.

Park staff ask visitors to please follow these #RecreateResponsibly tips to safely spend time outside: