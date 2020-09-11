Pinnacles National Park temporarily closes west unit and most hiking trails

Closures in effect until conditions change in relation to wildland fire danger.

Information provided by Pinnacles National Park

In a Sept. 10 press release, Pinnacles National Park Superintendent Blanca Alvarez Stransky said the park would be closing the west side beginning Sept. 11, due to wildland fire danger.

The release said due to the inundation of the national wildfire response system, the lack of trained wildland firefighting staff within the park, and severe fire danger, Pinnacles National Park is implementing a temporary closure of the west unit of the park and all trails except for the Bench and Sycamore trails.

“Unfortunately, due to the potential lack of available resources to respond to a wildland fire and/or emergency situation in the park, we are taking preemptive safety measures for the protection of our visitors, staff, and the incredible resources under our care,” said Stransky.

The temporary closure of the trails including the High Peaks area and the closure of the west unit in Pinnacles begins Friday, Sept. 11 and will remain in effect until conditions change. Park staff will evaluate conditions daily and will reopen areas once safe conditions return. Updates will be posted on the website www.nps.gov/pinn and social media channels. In addition, entry fees continue to be waived at the park.

Visitors may hike into the Bear Gulch area on the Bench and Sycamore trail. Bicyclists are welcome to bike the Pinnacles Parkway located on the east side of the park. The roadway beyond the campground remains closed to vehicular traffic except for vehicles with a valid accessibility permit.

Pinnacles Campground (located on the east side) and the Pinnacles Bookstore will remain open. Campers should expect increased demand for park campsites. Campsite reservations are highly recommended as first-come, first-served campsites are limited. Learn more at www.recreation.gov.

The release cautioned that “approximately 95% of all wildfires in California are caused by human activity.” The park asks visitors to prevent human-caused wildfires by taking extra precautions when visiting the park including practicing safe towing and safely disposing of cigarettes.