Pinnacles National Park to reopen west entrance

Information provided by Pinnacles National Park.

In a Sept. 24 release, Pinnacles National Park Superintendent Blanca Alvarez Stransky said the west entrance of the park will reopen beginning Friday, Sept. 25. All park trails remain closed except for the Bench and Sycamore trails due to high fire danger and the overloading of the national wildland fire response system. The trail closure includes the climbing areas accessed from the closed trails.

“We are continuing to take preemptive safety measures for the protection of our visitors, staff, and the resources in Pinnacle National Park. We are evaluating conditions daily and will reopen the remaining trails once safe conditions return,” said Stransky.

The west unit of the park located near Soledad will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. The Prewett Point Trail, an ADA trail on the west unit of the park, will also open. The remaining park trails are closed except for the Bench and Sycamore trails and the ranch road through the Bacon Ranch on the east unit of the park.

The Pinnacles Parkway on the east side of the park is closed to vehicles beyond the Pinnacles Campground except for those displaying a valid handicapped parking permit and bicycles.

The temporary closure of the trails further into the park including the High Peaks area and will remain in effect until wildland fire conditions change. Updates will be posted on the website www.nps.gov/pinn and social media channels. In addition, entry fees continue to be waived at the park.

Pinnacles Campground (located on the east side), operated by the Pinnacles Recreation Company, and the Pinnacles Bookstore remain open. Campers should expect increased demand for park campsites. Campsite reservations are highly recommended as first-come, first-served campsites are limited. Learn more at www.recreation.gov.