Planned Highway 101 road-related work

Motorists should expect a moving lane closure from April 25-29.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County

Two road-related projects along Highway 101 may affect San Benito County commuters this week.

According to the release, Caltrans scheduled spraying work from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting April 25. The work will occur between Airport Boulevard in Salinas and the San Benito County line. A moving lane closure is scheduled until April 27.

The second project is a sweeping operation between Boronda Road in Salinas and the San Benito County line from April 25- 29. This area will include a moving lane closure from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.