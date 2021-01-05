Poetry Out Loud competition moves online

Several virtual training sessions will take place before the finals on Jan. 29.

Information provided by San Benito County Arts Council.

The San Benito County Arts Council is inviting all local high school students to enter Poetry Out Loud. The annual competition gives students a chance to take a poem written by someone else—sometimes a well-known poem—and make it their own as they recite it for judges. Each student prepares two poems so if they make it to the last round, they can recite a second poem.

This year’s contest will be held online, with student training sessions on Zoom planned for Jan. 7, Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 4-5 p.m. The sessions will go over tips and tricks for performing poems during the competition. Coaches will help students prepare for the virtual Poetry Out Loud finals, scheduled for Jan. 29 from 6-7 p.m.

The public is invited to any or all of these free student practice sessions to find out how the virtual contest will work this year.

For more information contact amandachiado@gmail.com.