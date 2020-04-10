Police arrest driver after high speed pursuit

Chase ended in collision and temporary closure of Fairview Road.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

Hollister Police arrested a woman after a high speed chase and accident that caused Fairview Road to close on April 8.

According to a recent release, on April 8 at around 4:15 p.m., dispatch received a call of a car driving recklessly near Santa Ana Road and Highway 25.

Officer Julio Martinez was in the area and located the car traveling southbound on Highway 25 just south of Meridian Street. The release said he observed the vehicle driving recklessly and initiated a traffic stop, but the car continued through the red light and eastbound on Sunnyslope Road.

The suspect vehicle eventually drove northbound on Fairview Road at speeds up to 100 mph. Other officers and San Benito County Sheriff deputies assisted in the pursuit. After losing control of the vehicle, the suspect crashed into a parked car.

Police said Catrina Rose Molina, 37 of Gilroy, fled the scene of the crash but was arrested shortly after. She had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Hazel Hawkins Hospital for medical clearance.

The release said Molina was booked at the San Benito County Jail for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and evading.