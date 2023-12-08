People arrested by law enforcement are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Hollister Police Department announced it arrested Hollister resident Rodolfo Miramon, 36, Dec. 8 at 10:17 a.m. for breaking into a home.

According to the release, around that time, officers were dispatched the report of an occupied residential burglary. Police said a caller reported to 9-1-1 dispatcher that a subject had broken into their home on the 1000 block of Cedar Dr.

Police said the victim was chased and battered after confronting the suspect. It adds that the victim then followed the suspect until officers were in the area.



“Our officers arrived on scene and located Miramon hiding in the 900 block of Sunnyslope Rd.,” the release states. “After attempting to detain Miramon at gunpoint, Miramon jumped a 12 foot fence onto Liberty Court. Additional officers who were in that area located Miramon hiding behind a vehicle there.”

Police said Miramon was safely taken into custody without incident.



According to the release, Miramon was booked at the San Benito County Jail and charged with residential burglary, battery and other charges.

It added Miramon is on parole and is ineligible for bail after police secured a parole hold.



This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these investigations are requested to contact The Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.