Police arrest juvenile in connection to attempted murder shooting

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

Hollister Police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection to a shooting on Jan. 31, according to a recent press release.

While investigating a shooting that occurred on Jan. 31 around 8:41 p.m. on Rossi Court, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the case.

The morning of Feb. 4, Hollister Police officers and detectives conducted a search warrant on a home located on the 700 block of South Street. Officers were able to develop probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old suspect who lives at that home in connection to the shooting, the release said.

The suspect was booked at the San Benito County Juvenile Hall for attempted murder, assault with a firearm and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, the release said. Police did not release the suspect’s identity due to his age.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Torres at the Hollister Police Department at (831) 638-4116. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.