Police arrest man for assault with a deadly weapon

HPD dispatched to the 900 block of Monterey Street on Oct. 21 regarding a suspect brandishing a long piece of metal pipe and trespassing.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

Hollister police recently arrested a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case that occurred on Oct. 21.

According to a press release, at about 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Monterey Street regarding a man, later identified as Kurt Stahl, 61, allegedly brandishing a long piece of metal pipe and trespassing.

Officer Ornelas contacted a witness and his investigation revealed Stahl, who police said is a local transient, was asked to leave the property and he retaliated by charging at the person and attempting to strike her with a metal pipe.

Officers circulated in the area and located Stahl on the 900 block of San Benito Street. At the time he was still holding the metal pipe and Officer Campos attempted to contact him. Police said Stahl refused orders to drop the pipe and fled toward a more populated area of downtown. Officer Campos gave chase on foot and Stahl swung the pipe (later determined to be a three-foot-long piece of metal squared tubing) toward Officer Campos. Campos then used his taser on Stahl. After being immobilized, Stahl was then taken into custody without further incident.

Police said Stahl was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing of a weapon, resisting arrest and trespassing. He was transported to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries related to him falling after the taser deployment. He was subsequently booked at the San Benito County Jail for the listed charges.

Hollister Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Officer Ornelas at (831) 638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.