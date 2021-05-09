Police arrest suspect for domestic violence and gun charges

Off duty firefighter reported suspicious behavior to police.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

On May 8, Hollister Police Department announced that at about 2:50 p.m., an off duty firefighter witnessed a physical assault of a women in the area of the 1100 block of Sunnyslope Road. The firefighter immediately called police and provided a detailed description of the aggressor and the female victim.

“Officers responded to the scene and located the man following the woman as she was crossing Sunnyslope Road. Officer Perez contacted the female and later the firefighter witness while Officer Martinez contacted the male, Giovanni Bedolla (21),” the HPD news release said.

It said that during the investigation Officer Martinez discovered Bedolla was carrying a loaded concealed firearm.

Officers investigated the incident and developed probable cause to arrest Bedroll who was transported and booked at the San Benito County Jail for multiple felony charges to include domestic violence and gun related charges.

HPD also showed appreciation for the firefighter assistance.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the off duty firefighter for his quick thinking and reporting this incident to the Hollister Police Department. Citizens reporting criminal activity to police is an essential part of our partnership in keeping our community safe,” the news release stated.

Hollister Police Department reminder: Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Perez at 831-638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.